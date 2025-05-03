Prez Lourenco-PM Modi's talks will chart new avenues of growth between India-Angola: S Jaishankar

New Delhi, May 3 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Saturday exuded confidence that talks between Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chart new avenues of growth for India-Angola and India-Africa ties.

The EAM met the Angolan President and said that he values the latter's warm sentiments for India and guidance for taking forward the partnership.

In a post on social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar said: "Honoured to call-on President of Angola during his State Visit to India. Value his warm sentiments for India and guidance for taking forward our partnership. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi later today will chart new avenues of growth for India-Angola & India-Africa ties."

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi welcomed the Angolan President as he arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Speaking to the reporters following the ceremonial welcome, President Lourenco said, "We see this visit as an important one for Angola in order to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. We are very thankful for the friendly and hospitable manner in which we were received yesterday by the people of India."

"This is the first visit by an Angolan President to India in 38 years. It comes as India and Angola mark 40 years of diplomatic ties this year," the MEA said.

During his stay, President Lourenco is expected to meet separately with Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu.

Both sides are likely to sign several agreements to enhance cooperation in various fields.

On Sunday, President Lourenco will attend a business event in New Delhi, aimed at promoting investment and commercial linkages between the two countries.

In the financial year 2023–24, trade between the two nations reached $4.192 billion, according to the MEA.

The visit is expected to set the stage for a more dynamic partnership, reflecting the shared priorities and aspirations of India and Angola.

