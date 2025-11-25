"Prez Trump does not support American workers being replaced": White House Press Secy on H-1B visas

Washington [US], November 25 : White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasised that President Donald Trump is committed to protecting American jobs while encouraging foreign investment in the United States.

The comments come amid growing scrutiny over H-1B visas and concerns that foreign labour could displace domestic jobs in key industries.

Speaking to reporters, Leavitt stated, "The President does not support American workers being replaced... The President wants to see the American manufacturing industry revitalised better than ever before. That's part of what he's doing with his effective use of tariffs and cutting good trade deals around the world."

Addressing concerns related to H-1B visas, she said the President holds a "nuanced and common-sense" view. Leavitt explained, "As for the H-1B visa issue, the President has a very nuanced and common-sense opinion on this issue. If foreign companies are investing trillions of dollars in the United States of America and bringing in foreign workers to create niche products like batteries, he wants to see that at the beginning, to get those manufacturing facilities and factories up and running. But ultimately, the President always wants to see American workers in those jobs."

Leavitt added that Trump has been direct with foreign companies investing in the US, stating, "He's told these foreign companies that are investing here, you better be hiring my people if you're going to be doing business in the United States."

Recently, Trump has defended the H-1B visa programme, stating he "loves his conservative friends and MAGA" but believes the United States needs skilled foreign workers.

Speaking at the US Saudi Investment Forum on November 20, he pushed back against criticism from within his own political base.

Trump argued that companies investing heavily in advanced facilities cannot "open a massive computer chip factory for billions and billions of dollars" and then "hire people off an unemployment line to run it," stressing that foreign experts are often required to train American workers before leaving.

Despite opposition from some MAGA supporters, Trump maintained that high-skilled immigration is essential.

Addressing frustration from parts of his base, he said, "They just don't understand," as he acknowledged tensions over expectations of a stricter "America First" approach.

Reinforcing his argument, Trump said, "You can't come in, open a massive computer chip factory for billions and billions of dollars like is being done in Arizona, and think you're gonna hire people off an unemployment line to run it. They're gonna have to bring thousands of people with them, and I'm gonna welcome those people. This is MAGA."

He repeated, "They just don't understand."

Trump added that specialised knowledge must be shared before American workers can fully assume certain roles. "People have to be taught this is something they've never done. But we're not going to be successful if we don't allow people who invest billions of dollars in plants and equipment to bring a lot of their people from their country to get that plant open, operating, and working. I'm sorry."

He further argued that the H-1B system remains necessary for industries relying on expertise that cannot be immediately sourced domestically. Defending his position, he said, "No, you don't. You don't have certain talents... You can't take people off the unemployment line and expect them to operate advanced factories or make missiles."

His comments come as some Republican leaders step up pressure on him to dismantle the programme, even as Trump continues to support the need for high-skilled foreign workers.

