Prime Ministers of Nepal, Mauritius condole demise of former PM Manmohan Singh, call him "gentleman politician, eminent economist"

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 27 : Tributes from across the globe continued to pour in following former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's death in Delhi on Thursday, acknowledging his distinguished career as an economist and politician.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that he is deeply saddened by the passing of Manmohan Singh and called him a "visionary leader." He said Nepal will forever remember his support for democracy and lasting friendship.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former PM of India. A visionary leader, his wisdom, humility, and dedication shaped India and inspired the region. Nepal will forever remember his support for democracy and lasting friendship," Oli posted on X.

Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam recalled his first meeting with Manmohan Singh. Calling former PM "gentleman politician and eminent economist," Ramgoolam said Manmohan Singh's humility, integrity and calmness will be remembered forever.

In a post on Facebook, Ramgoolam stated, "It is with profound sadness that I have just learnt of the passing away of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. I first met him when I was Leader of the opposition and he came to Mauritius on an official visit, prior to the 2005 election."

"Dr. Manmohan Singh was a gentleman politician and an eminent economist, who transformed India's economic landscape. His humility, integrity & calmness will always be remembered. On behalf of the people of Mauritius & that of my Government, I present our sincere condolences to his family & close ones," he added.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at home and was rushed to AIIMS Delhi, where he was declared dead.

Born on September 26, 1932, Manmohan Singh was an eminent economist and served as the Reserve Bank of India Governor from 1982 to 1985. He was India's 13th Prime Minister, holding office from 2004 to 2014. Between 1991 and 1996, Singh served as India's Finance Minister, during which he played a pivotal role in implementing comprehensive economic reforms, earning worldwide recognition.

For many, his name remains synonymous with the transformative changes of that era. His government introduced landmark initiatives such as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), later renamed MGNREGA, and the Right to Information Act (RTI) in 2005, which significantly improved transparency between the government and the public.

Earlier this year, Manmohan Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha after serving as a member for 33 years.

