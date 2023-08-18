Principle of equitable access to medical countermeasures is fundamental right: Mansukh Mandaviya 

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 18 : Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday announced the finalisation of the negotiations and the adoption of the Health Ministers Meeting Outcome document. He called the principle of equitable access to medical countermeasures a fundamental right and emphasised that India under its G20 Presidency is committed to it.

In his address at the inaugural event of the G20 Health Ministers Meeting, Mandaviya noted that concurrence in the outcome document was achieved in all paragraphs except one geopolitical paragraph on Ukraine, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a press release. He expressed gratitude to G20 nations for their cooperation during the negotiations and looked forward to their implementation in the coming future.

Speaking about the collective resolve to establish an end-to-end medical countermeasures coordination mechanism and ensure timely access to safe, quality, affordable, and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The principle of equitable access to medical countermeasures, is a fundamental right that we, as the G20, stand unwaveringly committed to."

"The alignment between the G7 and G20 on this critical issue is a testament to our shared dedication to safeguarding global health through the principles outlined by the WHO's Working Group on International Health Regulations and the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body," he added.

Speaking about the health challenges faced by the world in the present time, Mandaviya stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the imperative of digital health adoption and implementation, according to the press release.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the imperative of digital health adoption and implementation, and we recognize its potential in strengthening health systems and empowering individuals. In partnership with the World Health Organization, the Global Initiative on Digital Health has been established, fostering collaboration among nations and organizations to realize this transformative vision."

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato, Union Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar, and SP Singh Baghel attended the inaugural event of the G20 Health Ministers Meeting. Brazil Health Minister Nisia Trindade and Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin made opening remarks at the inauguration event.

Welcoming the ministers and delegates to Gujarat, Mandaviya said, "It is with immense pride and honour that we extend a warm welcome to esteemed leaders from around the world to the historic city of Gandhinagar in the vibrant state of Gujarat. This gathering holds special significance as we come together to commemorate the enduring legacy of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and his principles of non-violence, truth, and universal upliftment."

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked India for its gracious hospitality and visionary leadership in hosting the G20 Summit. He commended India for its steps in advancing Universal Health Coverage and the success of the Ayushman Bharat scheme which is the world's largest health assurance initiative.

Ghebreysus shared his experience of visiting a Health and Wellness Centre (HWC) in Gandhinagar and how he was impressed by the primary healthcare services being provided to 1000 households by the health and wellness centre.

Highlighting the significance of the Global Initiative on Digital Health, Ghebreyesus said, "Digital technology can transform health locally and globally, and the Global Initiative on Digital Health to be launched under India’s G20 Presidency, will support the WHO Strategy on Digital Health."

In a video message at the G20 Health Ministers Meeting, PM Modi invoked Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy, highlighting the intrinsic connection between health and harmonious living. He underscored the imperative of placing health at the core of global decision-making. He spoke about the international cooperation exemplified through the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us that health should be at the center of our decisions. It also showed us the value of international cooperation, whether in medicine and vaccine deliveries, or in bringing our people back home."

Highlighting India's contribution in delivering medicine, PM Modi said that New Delhi under the Vaccine Maitri initiative provided 300 million vaccine doses to over 100 nations, including many in the Global South. He stressed that global health systems should be resilient and the world must be ready to prevent, prepare and respond to the next health emergency.

"Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India delivered 300 million vaccine doses to more than 100 countries, including many in the Global South. Resilience has turned out to be one of the biggest learnings of this time," PM Modi said.

"Global health systems should also be resilient. We must be ready to prevent, prepare, and respond to the next health emergency. This is especially important in today's interconnected world. As we saw during the pandemic, health issues in one part of the world can affect all other parts of the world in a very short time," he added.

The G20 Health Ministers Meeting will focus on the three health priorities set under India’s G20 Presidency. The three priorities include health emergencies prevention, preparedness and response, strengthening Cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector with a focus on access and availability to safe, effective, quality and affordable medical countermeasures - vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics and digital health innovations and solutions to aid universal health coverage and improve healthcare service delivery, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare press release.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the press release said, "The day saw a session on the first health priority to further build resilient health systems to prepare for, and prevent any further pandemics. Two Interphase sessions were also held as part of the Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, as well as the need for promoting value-based healthcare beyond borders."

Ministers of Indonesia, Brazil and delegates of the G20 and invited countries attended the event. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Sudhansh Pant, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Rajeev Bahl, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research, Abhay Thakur, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs and India’s G20 Presidency Sous Sherpa and senior officials from the Ministry of Health participated in the inaugural event.

