Priscilla Presley speaks out about being buried near Elvis Presley

Los Angeles, Nov 3 Actress Priscilla Presley has spoken out on her desire to be buried at Graceland, near her former husband Elvis Presley.

The actress, 78, opened up about the Presley family's trials and tribulations as of late on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored', and revealed it was important to her that her final resting place be in the Memphis estate's Meditation Garden, reports 'People' magazine.

"My feelings (about being buried at Graceland) are great," she said.

"That's, you know, what I want and wanted."

When Morgan asked Priscilla if she'd like to be buried next to Elvis, to whom she was married from 1967 to 1973, she replied, “Yes."

Asked if it would indeed happen, she again said, “Yes."

As per 'People', though a settlement agreement over Lisa Marie Presley's estate reached earlier this year by Priscilla and her granddaughter Riley Keough confirmed that Priscilla will be buried at Graceland, she will not be directly next to Elvis.

As specified by the agreement, which was officially approved by a judge on Monday, Priscilla will be buried as close to Elvis as possible without moving any existing gravesite.

Elvis is currently buried between his father Vernon and his grandmother Minnie, while his daughter Lisa Marie and her son Benjamin Keough's final resting places are across the garden on the other side of a fountain. "Elvis was… I've never met anyone like him and I don't think I ever will again, ever," Priscilla told Morgan.

"He had the biggest heart. He had a great sense of humour. He had a lot of love."

Elsewhere in the interview, Priscilla praised granddaughter Riley, 34, who officially became the sole trustee of her late mother Lisa Marie's estate in June, five months after the star died at age 54.

"I think Riley will be great. She has asked me a few things about what to do, and we'll talk…,” Priscilla said.

"I want to help her with Graceland. I mean, she has her own career as well and doing so well with her career. She's so talented."

