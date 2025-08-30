Productive outcomes during productive visit: PM Modi hails landmark agreements signed during Japan visit

Tokyo, Aug 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the success of his two-day official visit to Japan, calling it a “productive” engagement that yielded several significant outcomes aimed at deepening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Productive outcomes during a productive visit. May India-Japan friendship scale newer heights in the times to come!”

The post came shortly after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared the official list of outcomes from the high-level bilateral meetings held in Tokyo between August 29 and 30.

According to an official Press release issued by the MEA, the visit resulted in a wide-ranging set of outcomes under the framework of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries.

A key highlight of the visit was the adoption of the India-Japan Joint Vision for the Next Decade, which lays out a ten-year strategy to deepen cooperation across eight priority areas, including economic partnership, mobility, technology, sustainability, health, and sub-national collaboration.

Security cooperation was elevated with a new Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, designed to enhance Defence ties and address emerging regional and global security challenges.

The MEA release also announced the launch of an Action Plan for Human Resource Exchange, aiming to facilitate the movement of 500,000 individuals, including 50,000 skilled workers from India to Japan over the next five years.

Other major agreements signed include a Memorandum of Cooperation on the Joint Crediting Mechanism to help India meet its climate goals, and a new India-Japan Digital Partnership 2.0, focussed on digital public infrastructure, AI, semiconductors, and IoT.

A collaboration between ISRO and JAXA on the Chandrayaan-5 lunar mission was formalised through a new implementing arrangement.

The MEA also announced the launch of several new initiatives such as the India-Japan AI Initiative, the Next-Generation Mobility Partnership, and the Sustainable Fuel Initiative, alongside a renewed push for supply chain resilience through the Economic Security Initiative.

Additionally, Japan has set a private investment target of JPY 10 trillion in India for the coming decade. Efforts to strengthen ties at the regional level also gained momentum, with both countries agreeing to facilitate state-prefecture engagements, organise high-level reciprocal visits, and establish regional business forums, particularly in the Kansai and Kyushu regions.

The press release underlines that the outcomes from the visit mark a significant leap forward in bilateral relations, reinforcing shared priorities in technology, sustainability, economic growth, and strategic cooperation.

