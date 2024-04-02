Protests erupt in Pakistan over abduction of Hindu girl

Dera Murad Jamali [Pakistan], April 2 : Amidst growing outrage, members of the Hindu community and traders in Dera Murad Jamali took to the streets to condemn the recent abduction of a young girl, Priya Kumari, and demanded urgent action for her recovery, Dawn reported.

Criticising the Sindh government's perceived incompetence, protesters voiced their frustration over the failure to locate and rescue Kumari, who was abducted from Sukkur just days ago.

Showing placards, demonstrators vehemently denounced what they described as the routine abduction of innocent children in Sindh and highlighted the deteriorating security conditions for religious minorities, as reported by Dawn.

Led by senior Hindu community figures Mukhi Manak Lal and Seth Tara Chand, the rally drew participants from various sectors of society.

Notable attendees included Taj Baloch, representing traders, Liaqat Ali Chakar from JI's youth wing, Mir Jan Mengal, president of the wholesale market, Molana Nawabuddin Domki, Khan Jan Bangulazi, and Harpal Das.

The leaders urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take immediate and decisive action to ensure the safe return of the girl and to deliver justice to the minority community. They issued a stern warning of nationwide protests if their demands go unheeded.

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has also strongly condemned the religious persecutions of minorities in Pakistan and urged the next government to bring legislation of equal status for all communities.

HRFP has highlighted that many people from Christians, Hindus, Ahmdiyya's, Sikhs and other communities have been victimised in different attacks during the last few months.

Human Right Focus Pakistan (HRFP) is a non-government organisation (NGO) established in 1994 to work for the promotion and protection of human rights, with special focus to religious minorities, women and children

"The newly elected representatives and the government must make legislation for equal status of all citizens as per founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision and thoughts," it stated.

"The recent cases are addition to suffering, and the growing numbers has made minorities more vulnerable," HRFP added.

Naveed Walter, the President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) said that even in the short duration of the year so far, several alarming incidents have been reported.

