PTI keeping Pakistan united, no-trust motion an attempt to weaken it: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition is part of a foreign conspiracy aimed at weakening Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party which is keeping the country united.

Addressing the people during a TV broadcast, Khan said, "There are two things keeping this country united: one is the army. We are proud to have a strong and professional army. A strong army is really important as our enemies have been trying to divide this nation into three parts."

"Another is Tehreek-e-Insaf because it is the only national party in the country right now as the other parties have become smaller and smaller. PTI swept the local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as people consider it a national party that represents the whole nation," he added.

He claimed that the no-confidence motion moved against him is an attempt to weaken PTI. "They want to weaken PTI by removing me," he stated.

"And they want to weaken the army by provoking people against it. I request all the people not to criticise the army," he added addressing the criticism of the army on social media.

He also said that the "foreign conspirators are auctioning Pakistani politicians like goats" and called on the Pakistani youth not to forgive the "traitors".

Khan accused the US of conspiring to topple the government and stated that the Pakistani politicians are sold for merely 15-20 billion.

Meanwhile, upcoming voting for the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan is scheduled on Sunday.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan. However, Khan has exuded confidence in the failure of this motion.

Imran Khan is the third Prime Minister to face a no-confidence motion in Pakistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

