PTI leaders including Imran Khan seem to back Mazari's criticism of US envoy

By making no comment on US Ambassador Donald Blome's visit to the Torkham border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan and other party leaders have endorsed the former federal minister and PTI leader Shireen Mazari's criticism of the envoy.

Notably, Imran Khan's party rules the province.

Senior PTI leader Mazari has termed the US envoy's recent visit to the Torkham border crossing as part of the "US regime change conspiracy".

"US envoy and his gang flying over sensitive areas of Pak on way to Torkham & surveying lay of land + official briefing & red carpet! Areas ordinary Pak citizens cant go!," she said tweeted.

"Blome Viceroy in all but name & arrogance writ large? One more US regime change conspiracy agenda item fulfilled!" she added.

Ambassador Blome visited Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on August 3 and 4.

During his trip, the US envoy called upon K-P Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and emphasised that the United States wishes to continue cooperation on economic development, commerce, educational partnerships, and investment that have helped the region and its people, The Express Tribune reported citing a statement on Friday.

Pictures, as per The News International shared by Mazari showed Blome in a helicopter en route to the Torkham border and being briefed by security officials.

Later in the day, the former human rights minister responded to pictures being shared of the US envoy with KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra for the handover of 36 vehicles to the provincial government.

Quoting Mazari, The News International reported that an envoy going to "sensitive areas" and being provided access was "a security issue", asking, "So is there a security agreement now in place with US? We should know if there is," Mazari questioned, as per The News International.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy has ignored Shireen Mazari's observations.

"We will have no comment. We think her comments speak for themselves," Nick Herish, the spokesperson of the embassy said, to a query by The News on late Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

