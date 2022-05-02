PTI leaders shares 'proof' of US role in ousting Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Monday shared the footage of US defence analyst Rebecca Grant who confirmed that their country had played a role in ousting PTI Chairman Imran Khan through the vote of the no-confidence motion.

Answering the queries during the interview on US News Program, Grant said, "Pakistan will have to support Ukraine, stop making deals with Russia, cut ties with China and end anti-US policies."

She was asked about any new message that the US had for the new Pakistan government, ARY News reported.

Grant further confessed that this is the reason that Imran Khan was ousted a couple of weeks ago through the no-confidence motion because Pakistan didn't listen.

She said, "Now a time came that Pakistan should end Anti American policies, and cut relations with Russia."

PTI leader and former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari shared the interview on her Twitter handle and asked if people needed more proof of the US conspiracy involved in ousting the elected Prime Minister Imran Khan for not following the US demands, reported ARY News.

"Need more proof of US regime change conspiracy against elected PM IK for not kowtowing before US demands? Admission by US National Security and Defense analyst Dr Rebecca Grant that the US had a role in ousting Imran Khan thru VoNC," she tweeted.

Another PTI leader Asad Umar also shared the footage of Grant on his Twitter account and tweeted, "Listen to a US perspective on why the vote of confidence against @ImranKhanPTI succeeded. A clear statement that one of the reasons was independent foreign policy being pursued by Imran Khan."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Imran Khan sent letters to President Arif Alvi and Umar Ata Bandial, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), demanding the constitution of a separate judicial commission to probe his "foreign conspiracy" allegations.

Imran Khan claimed that both the Chief Justice and the President were in possession of a letter handed over to Asad Majeed Khan, the former ambassador of Pakistan by Donald Lu, the US Assistant Secretary of State, as reported by Ary News.

"The PTI government, as reflected in the last cabinet meeting, was of the view that there was a regime change conspiracy to remove PM Imran Khan from the office," he said.

Further, after sending the letter, Imran Khan urged the President to investigate the matter. He even added that it's the responsibility of the President to look after his people and protect them from foreign conspiracies. "But, the apparent silence from the Presidency, as well as the Supreme Court, is creating a sense of betrayal and helplessness amongst the people of Pakistan," said the ousted Prime Minister.

However, noticing Imran Khan's claims, the National Security Committee (NSC) had discussed the contents of the "threatening" telegram with the Pakistan embassy in Washington and concluded that "there has been no foreign conspiracy" to oust Imran Khan's government.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has staged several protests across the country against the United States for an alleged "foreign conspiracy" to oust the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan from power who has been unseated after the no-confidence vote initiated by the Opposition was carried in the National Assembly.

( With inputs from ANI )

