PTI leadership contacts Fawad Chaudhry amid reconciliation talks

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 : The senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has reached out to former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry as discussions for his and others' return to the party gain momentum, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the PTI leadership urged Fawad Chaudhry to abstain from criticising them. The dialogue between PTI leaders and Chaudhry centered on the country's current political landscape, highlighting the necessity for unity among opposition parties during these challenging times.

The sources further revealed that the PTI leaders concurred on the importance of collaborative efforts to achieve their objectives. "Fawad Chaudhry's positive suggestions were welcomed by the senior leadership," sources privy to the discussions noted, according to ARY News.

Key figures, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser, are reportedly in contact with Chaudhry.

However, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan denied any direct contact with Fawad Chaudhry. He clarified that the decision to readmit former members would be made by the party's founder. "In a meeting on Monday, the PTI founder said that he will take the decision (regarding those who left the party) after his release," Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stated.

Previously, PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan announced that Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, and Ali Zaidi were expelled from the party following the founder's directives.

Fawad Chaudhry has expressed his eagerness to rejoin PTI, insisting that he never intended to leave. In a recent statement, he lamented Junaid Akbar's resignation, describing him as a "valuable person." Chaudhry also emphasised the potential of senior politicians like Parvaiz Elahi, Shah Mehmood, and Asad Qaisar to reinvigorate the party.

Criticizing the current PTI leadership, Chaudhry remarked, "There is not a 1 per cent chance that the current party leadership can 'bring PTI founder out of jail' as they lack political strategy and capacity," ARY News reported.

