PTI's Syed Zeeshan Haider praises PoJK protests, highlights Muzaffarabad's welcoming spirit

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], October 1 : Syed Zeeshan Haider of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) unit on Tuesday praised local protests and highlighted Muzaffarabad's welcoming spirit.

Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), has been witnessing widespread protests led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC).

The protests, which began as a shutdown strike, have turned violent, resulting in the deaths of at least three individuals and injuring over 22 others.

The unrest is a response to the government's failure to address the committee's 38 demands, including the elimination of reserved seats in PoJK; 12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees settled in Pakistan were abolished.

The protesters are also demanding economic relief, including slashing electricity tariffs, providing subsidised wheat flour, and ending perks for government officials. Additionally, they are demanding free education and health facilities for the people of PoJK.

"The hospitality of the people of Muzaffarabad will also be written in golden letters of history. Long live the people of Muzaffarabad," Haider posted on X.

Sharing updates from the ground, Haider said, "The magnificent caravan departing from Neelum has reached near the city of power, Muzaffarabad; dozens of such caravans are heading towards Muzaffarabad!"

Highlighting the spirit of the people, he further wrote, "Kashmiris, by forgiving those who fired tear gas on them, fulfilled the duty of hospitality and safely escorted all the officers to their place of stay."

He also shared visuals of demonstrations in the city, stating, "A paraglider in Muzaffarabad, Kashmir, showering flowers on Sharqa while starting a movement to achieve their rights."

The protests have spread across multiple districts, including Mirpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, with demonstrators demanding basic rights and self-governance. The protestors has vowed to continue the protests until their demands are met, warning of further escalation if their grievances are ignored

Days after three people were killed following clashes with security forces in PoJK, the Chairman of The Jammu and Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA), Mahmood Kashmiri, accused Pakistan of militarising the region, warning that Islamabad's actions are escalating tensions in the already fragile area.

He alleged that Pakistani armed forces had besieged the state, stationing troops at major entry points, while also distributing weapons to civilians, a move he described as a dangerous attempt to crush peaceful resistance.

According to Mahmood Kashmiri, weapon distribution has been reported in Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot. He linked these actions to a violent episode in Muzaffarabad, where a "Muslim Conference goon," allegedly aided by police, killed two local soldiers and injured several others. Naming the Muslim Conference leader Sardar Ateeq, he demanded his immediate arrest, holding him responsible for the bloodshed.

Mahmood Kashmiri insisted the movement in PoJK is a peaceful struggle for rights, rooted in law and dignity. "The people's strength is the greatest strength," he said, warning that no armed force could suppress the voices of the people. He cautioned that the responsibility for any violence arising from distributed arms would rest with Pakistan, not the PoJK government, which he described as aligned with Pakistan's interests.

Issuing an ultimatum to Islamabad, Mahmood Kashmiri demanded the withdrawal of Pakistani troops from PoJK to allow residents to live peacefully. He also appealed for an immediate halt to what he termed "plans of killing" peaceful citizens. "We are not ready to accept any type of hooliganism and mischief here at any cost," he stated, urging Pakistan to end its interference before it is too late.

He concluded with three clear demands: the removal of Pakistani armed forces from the region, the fulfilment of the people's rights movement, and the arrest of Sardar Ateeq. Mahmood Kashmiri warned that continued militarisation and civilian armament would deepen unrest and that the people's peaceful resistance could not be crushed by force. He called on Pakistan's institutions to act responsibly and engage in dialogue to de-escalate tensions immediately and restore peace.

The Pakistani government has responded to the protests with a show of strength, deploying additional police and Rangers personnel in Muzaffarabad and other districts. Internet and mobile phone services have been suspended, and flag marches have been conducted to maintain order.

The protests have brought daily life in PoJK to a standstill, with markets, shops, and business centers closed. The shutdown has resulted in significant economic losses, estimated at PKR 500 million region-wide. Small traders, already affected by inflation, are facing substantial hardships.

