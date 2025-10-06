PTM Delegation briefs European Parliament on human rights violations against Pashtuns in Pakistan

Brussels [Belgium], October 6 : A delegation from the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Germany chapter met with several members of the European Parliament in Brussels to discuss the ongoing human rights violations allegedly committed by Pakistan's military and security agencies against the Pashtun population.

According to a post shared by PTM Holland on X, representatives from PTM Germany presented detailed reports and evidence documenting killings, enforced disappearances, and destruction of homes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former tribal areas. They alleged that military operations by the Pakistan Army have placed civilians under constant threat and created a climate of fear on both sides of the Durand Line.

During the meeting, European Parliament members reportedly expressed concern over the situation and assured that the matter would be referred to the relevant human rights committees for further discussion.

PTM's outreach in Brussels follows a series of international activities aimed at raising global awareness about the alleged abuses faced by Pashtuns in Pakistan. Just days earlier, PTM leaders organised a large demonstration in front of the United Nations office in Geneva and held a press conference at the Geneva Press Club to highlight their concerns before the international community, the post stated.

Movement representatives emphasised that the Germany branch, along with other European chapters, will continue coordinated efforts to "awaken global conscience" regarding what they describe as systematic oppression and human rights crimes by Pakistani authorities.

PTM leaders said their advocacy in Europe aims to bring international scrutiny and accountability to what they call Pakistan's long-standing disregard for the fundamental rights of its own citizens.

Earlier, on the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, observed annually since its official recognition by the United Nations in 2010, the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) raised its voice against the continued plight of thousands of missing Pashtuns in Pakistan. According to a post shared by PTM Holland on X, countless individuals remained either forcibly disappeared or imprisoned without trial, subjected to torture and denial of justice.

