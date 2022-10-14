Punjab Governor opens CII Chandigarh Fair 2022

Chandigarh, Oct 14 The 25th edition of CII four-day Chandigarh Fair 2022, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)'s event, began on Friday here with inauguration by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

He interacted with small business owners who had set up stalls of dry fruits, frozen foods, carpets, etc. He also took a walk around the auto-exhibit which showcased 16 auto brands at the fair.

The Governor also visited the special display of medicinal saplings, put up by CII-Indian Women Network Chandigarh chapter to promote awareness of health and wellness through locally available herbs and plants.

The CII has been organising the CII Chandigarh Fair annually on the eve of the festive season but was paused briefly due to the pandemic.

It has presented high-volume business growth for companies and has become one of the most sought-after trade events in northern India.

The 25th edition presents home decor, automobiles, handicrafts, electronics, fashion apparel, healthcare, and finance, in 10 concurrent expos.

Rajiv Kaila, Chairman, CII Chandigarh, said: "The objective of the event is to bring together major consumer brands under one roof and create a one-stop shopping destination for visitors, ahead of the festive season."

