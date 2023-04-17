Punjab polls won't be held on May 14: Pak Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 17 : Despite the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s "all-out efforts", elections in Punjab will not be held on May 14 in line with the Supreme Court's order, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday, Pakistan based The News International newspaper reported.

Sanaullah while addressing the media in Faisalabad, said that elections would be "held together" under a caretaker setup. Elections across the country would be held at the appointed time this year, he stressed.

"If elections are not held in May, then October is not too far away either," he said.

Sanaullah while calling Imran Khan a "fitna" (chaos), said that he had been brought to power through a "conspiracy". "Their [PTI's] policies over four years created a crisis situation for the country."

An emergency meeting of Pakistan's federal cabinet was recently called to make a decision on whether funds should be released to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for conducting the elections in Punjab or defy the orders of the Supreme Court, Dawn reported.

According to the Dawn, a PML-N insider said that Sharifs were in the complete mood to defy the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP)-led three-member bench's decision to hold elections in the Punjab province on May 14 and there was no secret in it.

Speaking to Dawn, the Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the meeting will be held in Lahore. She called the meeting "important" on current issues and added that it will be chaired by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.

