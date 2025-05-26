"Purpose of visit to convey seriousness of terrorism to French interlocutors": Former Dy NSA Pankaj Saran

Paris [France], May 26 : Former Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Saran, who is part of the all-party delegation to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism, said the visit is aimed to convey to the French interlocutors that "state sponsorship of terrorism" is dangerous and affects all countries.

In an interview with ANI, Saran called it imperative that nations like India and France "cooperate with each other," as the India-France relationship rests on some very "solid fundamentals," including intelligence sharing to security cooperation, to the fight against terrorism.

"I think the purpose of our visit is to convey to the French interlocutors the seriousness of the problem of terrorism, international terrorism, state sponsorship of terrorism and to remind them that this problem is live, it is dangerous and it affects all countries and it is therefore imperative that countries like India and France, which are multicultural democratic common values have to cooperate with each other and the good thing is that the India-France relationship rests on some very solid fundamentals, including not just culture or trade or economic, but some of the most important dimensions of the relationship relate to intelligence sharing, to security cooperation, to the fight against terrorism, against radicalization, extremism, etc. So, there is a very solid foundation," he said

He spoke on how India has suffered due to terrorism for long and mentioned the new normal in India, "that terrorism and its sponsors will have to pay a price."

"The fact is that India has suffered for too long and the cycle of terrorism is something which is very difficult to live with for India and to accept the fact that this is in fact India's fate that every few years we will absorb a terrorist incident. We will absorb loss of innocent lives and that we have to live with this reality. This is not the normal. The attacks and then the counter response by India, specially the counter response, the basic message of the counter response is that there is a new normal now in India that terrorism and its sponsors will have to pay a price. And if you look at the record of the way India has been a victim, and if you look at the record of how all of this has been documented even in the Security Council Resolutions 1267, particularly, it is extraordinary. It is not India saying all of this. It's the world body, the Security Council, which has recognised there are names and names and details of Pakistani-based leaders, groups. There's a whole literature out there, so the fact that Pakistan has become and is and remains the source of this terrorism is something which is not what India alone is saying. So these are some of the messages which we will bring across," he added.

He said that Indian delegation will meet parliamentarians, members of the French media, representatives of think tanks and the government and emphasise India's position. He said that members of the delegation will also meet even those who have doubt regarding India's stance and mentioned that they are looking forward to a "very frank, forthright and productive exchange."

On purpose of the meetings in France, Pankaj Saran said, "I think the purpose of this visit is to reach and talk to a wide cross section that includes parliamentarians, members of the Senate, members of the French media, representatives of think tanks, and of course the government. So, we will meet a lot of people cutting across, even those who have some doubts about the Indian position, about they have questions to ask. We are going to be here to answer those questions, to talk to them."

"So, we're looking forward to a very frank, forthright and productive exchange so that when we leave, there will be a better understanding of how India thinks and what happened and what is the logic and what was the objective of Operation Sindoor and what are the problems we face because at the end of the day with India as an economy as it is. It is today much more than the past become globally significant. So, it is no longer a matter of something which is relegated to the Indian subcontinent. What happens in India affects the world. So, there is global interest in all of this. So these are some of the dimensions we talk about," he added.

Saran emphasised that the French support is "critical"for India. He lauded the ties between India and France, which are "based on a very high degree of trust," adding that there is a "very high degree of unanimity on the threats we face."

"I think the French support is critical. I mean, if you look at the record of the relationship. It stands out as one of the few relationships which actually has had no real problems. On the contrary, it is based on a very high degree of trust because if you don't have trust, you cannot cooperate on intelligence and security and military matters, which we do. So, there is a very high degree of unanimity on the threats we face," Saran said.

"And on the responses and on the policy options that we have, not just vis a vis the Indo-Pacific region, but including and particularly with regard to, as I told you, radicalization, counter-terrorism, extremism, and what are the threats that multicultural, multi-ethnic, open, democratic societies face and how these deviant forces try to exploit. In our case, of course, unlike the French case, we have a situation where the whole state machinery of a neighbouring country. is geared to create problems and to promote terrorism in India. So, we have a special problem. We are dealing with it. We have the capacity to deal with it on our own. We have shown it, and we will continue to deal with it. We will increase our capacities, but we also want to sensitise and seek support from our friends," he added.

The former diplomat Saran is part of the delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, which also includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, M J Akbar, Ghulam Ali Khatana and Samik Bhattacharya; Congress MP Amar Singh, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in France, UK, Germany, EU, Italy and Denmark.

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed brutally. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor