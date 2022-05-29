Putin plans to talk with Erdogan on Monday

By ANI | Published: May 29, 2022 08:21 PM2022-05-29T20:21:14+5:302022-05-29T20:30:17+5:30

Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Sunday.

Putin plans to talk with Erdogan on Monday | Putin plans to talk with Erdogan on Monday

Putin plans to talk with Erdogan on Monday

Next

Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish president announced his plans to talk with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

"Yes, it (the conversation with Erdogan) is planned," Peskov said. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Recep tayyip erdoganRecep tayyip erdoganVladimir PutinKremlinVladimir vladimirovich putin