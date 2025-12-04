Putin's Delhi visit: Former diplomats call it significant diplomatic engagement

New Delhi, Dec 4 Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin his visit to India on Thursday with an informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. Former diplomats have described the visit as extremely important, calling it one of the most significant diplomatic engagements India has seen in recent years.

Speaking to IANS, Former diplomat Veena Sikri said, “I believe this is an extremely important visit, perhaps one of the most significant for India in a very long time. It is driven by a combination of global and strategic factors. The current geopolitical environment is highly fragile, with two major conflicts ongoing -- the Ukraine-Russia war and the Gaza-Israel conflict, which continue to simmer without a clear resolution. Additionally, India has been facing considerable pressure from the United States over high tariffs, including the additional 25 per cent tariff, much of which is linked to India’s energy imports from Russia. All these issues will likely be key points of discussion.”

She added that defence cooperation would also be a major talking point.

“The Russian-developed Sukhoi-57 stealth fighter jet is highly significant, and I am sure the Indian government is actively evaluating it. One of the core aspects of the discussions between President Putin and Prime Minister Modi will be exploring possible avenues for peace in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. In this context, we have also seen US President Donald Trump’s 28-point peace plan,” Sikri said.

Former diplomat Anil Trigunayat echoed similar views.

“First of all, I welcome President Putin to India. Over the past 25 years, since Putin assumed leadership, India-Russia relations have strengthened significantly. His visit is highly meaningful. They will discuss the Ukraine-Russia war and the prospects for ending it,” he said.

Trigunayat highlighted the strong personal rapport between PM Modi and Putin.

“There is a deep friendship and mutual understanding between President Putin and India. There is always international attention when India and Russia engage, because Russia remains a major global power and India is emerging as an economically strong nation. Regardless of external opinions, the relationship has continued to advance,” he added.

He further said that Russia has played a major role in India's industrialisation and continues to be an important partner. “As the world evolves, new areas of cooperation will emerge. Communication and strategic understanding have both strengthened. After this visit, B2B cooperation and economic engagement between the two countries are expected to grow further,” Trigunayat said.

Meanwhile, the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, scheduled for Friday, comes at a time when the US has imposed punitive sanctions on New Delhi, and will focus on strengthening defence cooperation, along with discussions on trade and energy partnerships.

This marks Putin's first trip to India since the invasion of Ukraine. On Friday, he will be accorded a ceremonial welcome before formal talks begin.

Preparations for the high-profile visit in New Delhi have been heightened, as the authorities have escalated security and logistical arrangements to ensure a seamless and secure stay for the Russian President.

Ahead of the summit, a comprehensive five-layer security framework has been implemented.

The arrangement includes elite National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, snipers deployed along potential travel routes, drone surveillance, jammers to disrupt unauthorised signals, and AI-driven monitoring systems to maintain constant oversight.

High-tech facial recognition cameras have also been installed to ensure uninterrupted observation of key areas.

More than 40 senior Russian security personnel have already arrived in the national capital and have been coordinating closely with the NSG and Delhi Police to track every movement of the presidential convoy in real time and neutralise any potential threat.

The multilayered security detail has been strategically divided, with the outer rings managed by NSG teams and the Delhi Police, while Russia's Presidential Security Service will handle the inner layers.

During interactions involving Prime Minister Modi, commandos from the Special Protection Group (SPG) will join the core security ring.

Every venue associated with the visit, including the hotel where Putin will stay and additional locations that may be added to the itinerary, is being thoroughly inspected and secured. Authorities are taking extensive precautions to ensure no lapse in safety.

