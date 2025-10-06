Qantas to resume non-stop flights between Delhi and Melbourne from October 27

Melbourne [Australia], October 6 : Qantas, Australia's largest airline and national carrier, will recommence non-stop flights between Delhi and Melbourne later this month, just in time for Australia's summer of cricket, the airline announced in an official release on Monday.

According to the release, the carrier will operate three services per week, starting on 27 October 2025 and continuing through 28 March 2026, returning to the route for the first time since June.

The schedule aligns with peak travel demand between India and Australia, providing a non-stop option for Qantas customers travelling between the Indian and Victorian capitals.

Melbourne, renowned for its cultural attractions, culinary scene, and laneways, provides a convenient entry point to Australia, with accessible day trips to regions such as the Yarra Valley, the Great Ocean Road, and Phillip Island.

Furthermore, the new flights are perfectly timed to coincide with the Australia vs India T20 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 31 October 2025, with the inaugural flight scheduled to touch down in the Victorian capital on 28 October, the airline stated.

The flight reaffirms Qantas' commitment to the market, recognising India as one of the fastest-growing and most strategically important destinations in its international network. In addition to reinstating the Delhi-Melbourne service, Qantas continues to offer non-stop flights from Bengaluru to Sydney, as well as extensive connections across the IndiGo and Qantas domestic networks, according to the release.

The flights will be operated by Qantas' Airbus A330-200 aircraft, featuring 26 lie-flat Business Class suites in a 1-2-1 layout and 204 Economy seats in a 2-4-2 configuration. Across the three weekly return services, this new connection will add more than 1,300 seats each week between Delhi and Melbourne, and over 30,000 seats across the peak travel period.

Customers booking a Qantas fare to Australia can also utilise discounted domestic add-on fares on over 100 routes with Qantas Explorer, allowing for onward travel to popular destinations such as Sydney, the Gold Coast, Cairns, or Tasmania.

Flights are available at qantas.com/in and via travel agents. All Qantas international fares include checked baggage, meals and beverages, and in-flight entertainment.

Commenting on the development, Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace said, "We're delighted to bring back our non-stop connection between Delhi and Melbourne, just in time for the busy travel season. Flying direct significantly reduces travel time to Australia, and these new flights are perfectly suited for Indian fans attending cricket events in Melbourne, including the T20 series in late October, the Ashes and Big Bash League later in the year."

He further added, "To help support our growing presence in India, we have opened new offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to service our Indian customers, and promote our non-stop flights to Sydney and Melbourne."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor