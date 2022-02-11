Quad expresses grave concerns over Myanmar crisis, calls for end to violence

The Quad countries have expressed grave concerns about the crisis in Myanmar and called for an end to violence, the release of all those arbitrarily detained, including foreigners, and unhindered humanitarian access.

"We reaffirm our support for ASEAN efforts to seek a solution in Myanmar and call on the military regime to urgently implement ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus and swiftly return Myanmar to the path of democracy," said the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan and the Secretary of State of the United States in a joint statement after the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Melbourne on Friday.

"We remain gravely concerned about the crisis in Myanmar and call for an end to violence, the release of all those arbitrarily detained, including foreigners, and unhindered humanitarian access," the statement added.

The Quad countries also condemned ballistic missile launches of North Korea.

"We condemn North Korea's destabilising ballistic missile launches in violation of UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs), reaffirm our commitment to the complete denuclearisation of North Korea consistent with UNSCRs, and reconfirm the necessity of immediate resolution of the issue of Japanese abductees," read the statement.

The Quad countries also extended support to ASEAN partners to advance the practical implementation of ASEAN's Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

"As unwavering supporters of ASEAN unity and centrality, and the ASEAN-led architecture, we continue to support ASEAN partners to advance the practical implementation of ASEAN's Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. The Outlook's principles are fundamental to regional stability and prosperity and will be key to guiding the region's economic and political future. We acknowledge the importance of sub-regional mechanisms and institutions, including in the Mekong sub-region. We will continue to support Cambodia in its important role as 2022 ASEAN Chair," said the Ministers in the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

