Quad is about practical meaningful outcomes in strategic areas: Australian PM Albanese at Leaders' Summit

Wilmington (Delaware) [India], September 22 : Stating that the Quad security grouping is about practical and meaningful outcomes in strategic areas, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stressed on like-minded countries and four "great democracies" to work together.

In his opening remarks at the Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, PM Albanese emphasised the need to work for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

He also thanked US President Joe Biden for hosting the summit in his hometown, and acknowledged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting the seventh Quad Summit next year.

"It is absolutely delightful to be here. I thank you Mr President for hosting us in your home state, home school and giving us an insight into what made you such an extraordinary world leader," PM Albanese said in his opening remarks.

"It's fantastic to be with Prime Minister Kishida, we met earlier...Prime Minister Modi would be hosting us the next year and I look forward to that as well," he added.

PM Albanese further said that Quad is about practical meaningful outcomes in strategic areas such as clean energy, critical and emerging technologies and counter-terrorism.

"Quad is about practical meaningful outcomes in strategic areas ranging from clean energy and dealing with challenges and also the opportunity that climate change represents, health security, to critical and emerging technologies, cyber and counter-terrorism," the Australian PM said.

"We will always be better off when like-minded countries and full great democracies work together. All of this and the promise in the region does depend on continued peace and stability and the wise management of strategic competition and experience. Partnerships at the Quad are crucial providing us with an avenue to discuss shared responsibilities and strengthening the relationships necessary for lasting stability which is why we commit today to continue to work with our Indo-Pacific neighbours and friends and partners," he added.

Notably, the main Quad gathering is taking place at Archmere Academy, the private Catholic school Biden attended in Claymont, Delaware. This includes a leaders-level meeting, the Cancer Moonshot event and a private dinner.

In a joking remark on this, Albanese said, "I'm absolutely certain that my headmaster would be shocked that I find myself here as well."

The Australian PM said that Quad doesn't have a long history unlike other international forums and it will evolve as it develops.

"Unlike other international forums, Quad doesn't have a long history. That means it is bound by tradition, but not confined by it...it means as it develops, it can evolve and that is I believe what is happening. We represent in this region, the fastest growing region in the human history. With that comes enormous opportunity, but also comes some challenges," Albanese said.

"Through the Quad, our full country is collaborating and we coordinate on the issues facing our communities but the region as a whole. Through the Quad, we elaborate the significant resources and expertise to contribute in many way to deal with challenges in countries in the region, and we ensure that we assert the view that national sovereignty is important, security and stability is something that we strive for as well, as shared prosperity in the region," he added.

The sixth edition of the Quad Leaders' Summit is a 'farewell' summit for both US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before they step down from their respective offices.

The first Quad Leaders' Summit was held in virtual format in 2021. The second Quad Leaders' Summit (first in-person) was held in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2021. The third Quad Leaders' Summit was held virtually on March 3, 2022.

The fourth Quad Leaders' Summit (second in-person) was hosted by Japan on May 24, 2022. The fifth Quad Leaders' Summit (third in-person) was held in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023. The summit focused on bolstering strategic convergence among our countries, advancing a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor