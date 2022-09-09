Queen Elizabeth II Death: King Charles III to address the nation today

Britain's new leader King Charles III is scheduled to address the nation on Friday evening, UK time. Charles and his wife, the Queen Consort Camilla, stayed at the Balmoral Castle, where the Queen breathed her last, on Thursday, but will travel to London on Friday.

He will meet with Prime Minister Liz Truss there, before making a televised address to the nation. Hours after Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II passed away her eldest son Charles became King Charles III. Condolences poured in from around the world following the demise of the 96-year-old monarch. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as a “stalwart of our times”, saying she “provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people” and “personified dignity and decency in public life”.