Quetta students protest over Pakistani forces occupation of Bolan Medical College Hostels

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 28, : Quetta students have set up a protest camp outside Bolan Medical College (BMC), calling for the reopening of the institution and its hostels, which they allege have been "taken over" by the Pakistan forces.

The protest has been organised collectively by various student groups from across Balochistan. The protesters stated that protest would remain in place until their demands are addressed, which include reopening the college, freeing detained students, and holding the police accountable for the alleged occupation of the hostels, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Student leaders accused the police of carrying out unwarranted raids on the hostels, arresting students, and interfering with academic activities. "The police raided the hostels, detained students, and disturbed the educational atmosphere," one protester stated.

According to the report, the students also claimed that the police actions were intended to sow divisions between Baloch and Pashtun students. "Educational institutions should be places of learning and harmony, not areas for police operations," said student leaders.

The protest comes after a recent Pakistan forces raid on the BMC hostels, during which several students were reportedly detained.

Witnesses claimed that others were injured or knocked unconscious during the operation. Student organizations have warned that if their demands are not met, they will extend the protest to other areas of Balochistan.

The Pakistani government has come under increasing scrutiny for its harsh suppression of Baloch nationalist movements, with reports revealing widespread human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture of activists, journalists, and civilians.

Military, intelligence agencies, and paramilitary forces have been accused of carrying out these violations, often defending them as part of counter-insurgency efforts against Baloch separatist and pro-independence groups.

Despite Balochistan's vast reserves of natural resources, such as oil, gas, and minerals, the province remains deeply underdeveloped with high levels of poverty, limited access to education and healthcare, and poor infrastructure. This has fuelled growing resentment among the Baloch population, sparking protests and calls for greater autonomy.

