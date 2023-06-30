‘Rab Se Hai Dua’: Karanvir Sharma goes the extra mile, eats a bowl of chilies for authenticity

Mumbai, June 30 The popular romance drama series ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ has impressed audiences with its story of a woman dealing with her husband’s request for a second marriage. Recently, the series showed how Haider (Karanvir Sharma) eats spicy food made by Dua (Aditi Sharma) to prove his love for her, and going the extra mile for authenticity, Karanvir Sharma ate a bowl of green chillies.

Similarly, in another sequence, Haider is seen punching a wooden log out of frustration. Karanvir did the scene himself, without props or stuntmen leading to bruises and swelling on his hand.

But that hasn’t stopped Karanvir from giving it his all in every scene.

Speaking about going the extra mile for his scenes, Karanvir said: “I believe in giving my 100 per cent in whatever I do. Acting has always been my passion and giving justice to my scenes has always been my priority. I always try to perform all my scenes with pure authenticity and for a sequence where I had to emote that I am eating something spicy made by Dua, I ate a bowl of green chillies before the shot.”

He further mentioned: "Apart from that, I also brought alive Haider’s pain and frustration by actually striking my hand on a wooden log rather than just faking it, because we believe in improvising scenes on the go. As an actor, I believe in going the extra mile for my performance."

‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ airs Monday to Friday on Zee TV.

