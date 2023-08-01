Rabdan Academy receives international accreditation from "City and Guilds"

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 1 (ANI/WAM): Rabdan Academy, a specialised institution in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management (SSDEC), has obtained international accreditation from the renowned British organisation “City and Guilds”.

As a globally recognised centre accredited by “City and Guilds”, Rabdan Academy will be able to offer specialised professional development programmes that are internationally recognised. This accreditation aligns with the Academy's strategic vision for 2025, aiming to become a leading educational, training, and research institution in its areas of expertise.

James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, stated that this accomplishment signifies a significant milestone in the Academy's journey to global excellence. He emphasised the importance of providing high-quality education and training that aligns with the best international standards and practices, highlighting that the acquisition of the “City and Guilds” accreditation is a testament to the Academy's pioneering efforts and its commitment to empowering government talents on a global scale.

Tony Degazon, Regional Manager EMENA at City and Guilds, said, ‘We at City and Guilds are delighted to bestow our prestigious international accreditation upon Rabdan Academy, recognising its sterling contributions to the fields of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management. This accolade not only aligns with the Academy's vision for 2025 but also underlines our shared commitment towards fostering global excellence in education and professional development".

Degazon added that Rabdan Academy's unyielding commitment to empowering talents at a global scale, evidenced by their track record of outstanding training programmes and high satisfaction rates, sets a benchmark for institutions worldwide. “We look forward to supporting them as they continue to shape future leaders and advance capacity building on an international stage," he added.

As part of the accreditation, Rabdan Academy will offer a range of specialised vocational training programmes that lead to internationally recognised certificates, including, the Level 3 Award in Education and Training, Level 3 Certificate in Assessing Vocational Achievement, and Level 4 Award in the Internal Quality Assurance of Assessment Processes and Practice.

Muna Abdulla Balfaqeeh, Director of Vocational Education Affairs at Rabdan Academy, highlighted the significance of this step in enabling participants to obtain internationally accredited qualifications and programs, emphasising that the Academy will provide the necessary skills and capabilities to advance the training process in line with the highest quality standards. Balfaqeeh stated that Rabdan Academy will collaborate with its partners to offer programmes that enrich the UAE’s professional development system and support the development of exceptional and specialised government professionals.

Rabdan Academy offers an integrated set of high-quality training programs and courses, attracting scholarship students from various national and international organisations, and contributing to enhancing high-level strategic skills and capabilities in the SSDEC areas.

It is worth noting that Rabdan Academy has achieved remarkable milestones in the development of professional capabilities and skills. With over 2,900 courses and training programs conducted, more than 60,000 trainees have participated, resulting in a satisfaction rate of 95 per cent. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor