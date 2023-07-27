Raghav Juyal says working with 'Yudhra' director was a master class in suspense, action

Mumbai, July 27 Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal is looking forward to his project 'Yudhra', directed by Ravi Udyawar, with whom he says working was like a master class in suspense and action.

'Yudhra' stars Malavika Mohanan and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ravi's last project was 'Mom', which went ahead to win various awards, and Raghav is quite excited to work with Ravi.

Raghav said: "Ravi Udyawar is a master at creating a universe filled with suspense and action. His last movie, 'Mom' was beautifully shot."

"I am grateful that he chose me to be part of his next movie, Yudhra. It's an action-packed project and I've worked hard to embody the character. It's a departure from my usual comedic roles," he added.

For 'Yudhra', Raghav has taken intense boxing training to master high-octane stunts. He adopted the training routine of a professional boxer.

He also incorporated a strict strength training regime to complement his boxing skills. The movie is produced by Excel Entertainment.

He will also be seen in 'Gyaarah Gyaarah', which is the Hindi remake of the K-drama 'Signal'. Apart from Raghav, Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karva will also be seen in lead roles.

The show, which is directed by Umesh Bisht, is an investigative fantasy series which spans three decades -- 1990, 2001 and 2016. The series is produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment and Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

Ravi's 2017 film 'Mom' starred Sridevi as a vigilante who sets out to avenge her stepdaughter after she is sexually assaulted at a party.

It co-starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, and Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui.

