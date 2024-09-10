Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma visits Seoul Technical High School in South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], September 10 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited Seoul Technical High School in South Korea on Tuesday.

During his visit to the school, Rajasthan CM was seen interacting with the officials. It is the second day of his visit to South Korea.

"Today, on the second day of my stay in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, I visited Seoul Technical High School and observed the excellent educational system there. This school focuses especially on skill development, which is an important part of the modern education system. On this occasion, he had a cordial meeting with the school management and the students studying there and invited everyone to visit the brave land of Rajasthan with a lovely feeling of "Padhaaro Mhare Desh". Along with this, he discussed with the officials present about setting up similar advanced educational institutions in Rajasthan as well, taking inspiration from this school model," the CM posted on X.

"For the bright future of every student of Rajasthan, our government is also fully committed to providing quality, innovative, practical, employment-oriented, skill development-focused and inclusive education in the field of education. Giving special importance to skill development, our government is also organizing training programs in various fields, so that the youth can get better employment opportunities and they can contribute to nation building, " he further said.

During the day, he is scheduled to hold various meetings in South Korea. Rajasthan CM is on a visit to South Korea to invite investors for the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 to be held in Jaipur from December 9-11.

On Monday, a high-level delegation led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma participated in an investors' meet in Seoul and invited the business community and investors from the East Asian country to explore investment opportunities in Rajasthan.

This was the first international investors' meet of the state's upcoming 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, which will be organised in December this year, according to Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office press release.

The Chief Minister, addressing the gathering, delineated his government's agenda of doubling the state's economy from the current US 180 billion dollars to US 350 billion dollars in the next 5 years and assured the investors that "the state is continually improving processes and policies to provide 'ease of doing business' in the state."

Exhorting the startups, innovators and members from South Korea's top business groups, to do business in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Sharma said, "The Government of Rajasthan is not looking at South Korea as a source of investment only, but also aspires to build a strong and long-term partnership across sectors with the business leaders of South Korea. As part of our investor-friendly initiatives, my government will soon launch a slew of new policies that will enhance the business-friendly climate in the state, including the new Industrial Policy, Export Promotion Policy, MSME Policy and One District, One Product (ODOP) Policy."

Besides the investors' meet, Rajasthan CM Sharma also held one-on-one meetings with senior officials of several big South Korean companies and associations from key sectors such as infrastructure, chemicals, startups and tourism, among others, accprding to press release.

This includes meeting the senior officials of POSCO International, SG Corporation (a South Korean asphalt concrete manufacturer), GS E&C (a South Korean firm working in renewable energy and battery storage space), Hanwha Solution (chemicals), and Jeonbuk Creative Economy Innovation Centre (JCCEI), which works as the incubator for startups.Besides that, several investors who were present during the investors meet also expressed interests in making investments in the state.

The Rajasthan government will host the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 in Jaipur on December 9-11. The three-day mega summit, which aims to attract and facilitate global investment, innovation, and partnerships in the state, is organised with the support of the Industry and Commerce Department, Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP), and RIICO, with BIP serving as the nodal department for this summit.

During the summit, special plenary sessions will be organised on different focus sectors, including Agriculture, Renewable, Education and Skilling, Auto and EV, Infrastructure, Chemical and Petro-chemical, Tourism, Startups, Mining and ESDM/IT and ITeS and others.

