Rajnath Singh holds telecall with UK Defence Secretary, discusses ongoing cooperation, future initiatives

New Delhi [India], January 16 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with the UK Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey, discussing the issues on the ongoing defence cooperation between both nations and further emphasising the need to maintain the momentum in the bilateral relations.

The Defence Minister, along with the UK Secretary of State for Defence, reviewed the progress made between the two countries in niche defence technology areas such as electric propulsion and jet engines and expressed satisfaction over the recent signing of the Statement of Intent on Electric Propulsion, the Ministry of Defence said.

The two ministers also reviewed the ongoing programme on the exchange of military instructors in each other's training institutes, the release stated.

With the increased focus of the UK on the Indo-Pacific, both sides are expected to explore the possibilities of joint work and enhanced maritime engagements in 2025.

"Spoke to the UK Secretary of State for Defence Mr John Healey and discussed the ongoing defence cooperation issues. We reviewed the excellent progress made in niche defence technology areas and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation in defence," the Defence Minister stated in a post on X.

Notably, in November 2024, a Statement of Intent (SoI) on Cooperation on the Design and Development of Electric Propulsion Systems for the Indian Navy was signed between the Ministries of Defence of India and the UK in Portsmouth.

The SoI was signed and exchanged between Joint Secretary (Naval Systems), Rajeev Prakash and Director, Ships Operations and Capability Integration, UK MoD Rear Admiral Steve McCarthy.

The signing was part of the third Joint Working Group Meeting of the Electric Propulsion Capability Partnership, symbolising the commitment to promote indigenous development of niche technologies.

SoI would serve as a broader framework intended for cooperation in the co-design, co-creation and co-production of electric propulsion capability for future naval ships. The Landing Platform Docks, planned to be built at an Indian shipyard, is envisaged to have a fully electric propulsion system, the statement read.

