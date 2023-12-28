RAK Ruler attends Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel Racing

Ras al Khaimah [UAE], December 28 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended part of the 13th edition of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel Racing (Al Sawan - 2023-2024), held under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Saud, who was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, said that the UAE's heritage events and sports are expressions of national identity and popular heritage and belong to the ancient Arab culture and highlight the values of the Emirati people.

There is also a collective duty to protect them and keep the legacy of the ancestors alive for future generations, he added.

Sheikh Saud then expressed his appreciation for the interest and support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for Arabian camel races in the UAE and the GCC, affirming that the festival is a cultural and heritage event that promotes original Arab values and reflects the significance of traditional sports and their role in maintaining and passing on the Arab cultural legacy to the next generations.

He also stressed that camel racing is a vital aspect of the UAE's cultural legacy and is a way to pass on genuine Arab culture and values to the descendants of this noble nation, praising the efforts to keep promoting such races, which are ingrained in the Emirati people's souls.

Sheikh Saud lauded the youth for their keenness to participate in heritage and sports competitions.

In the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Presidential Flight, Sheikh Saud honoured the winners of the festival. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor