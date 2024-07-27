RAKEZ event guides SMEs on harnessing AI for marketing and sales success

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 27 (ANI/WAM): Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) hosted an exclusive session for its clients, dedicated to exploring the practical applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in sales and marketing.

The event aimed to demystify AI, presenting it as a practical tool that businesses, especially SMEs, can leverage to boost their growth.

The session covered actionable strategies that make AI accessible and beneficial across various business functions. It brought together industry experts who demonstrated real-world uses of AI to highlight how it can enhance customer understanding, personalise marketing campaigns, and optimise sales processes.

These insights offered a clear roadmap for integrating AI into business operations, empowering startups and SMEs to transform their businesses.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, "Understanding and implementing the latest technological tools is crucial for staying competitive in today's fast-paced market. We are thrilled to provide a platform where our clients can gain the knowledge and confidence to leverage AI effectively."

Participants left the session equipped with practical knowledge about initiating AI integration, selecting the right solutions, and maximising their benefits. The event successfully addressed common uncertainties and showcased the significant potential of AI to enhance business operations.

Garth Tiltmann General Manager of NOVA Holding Group said: "We utilise AI to break new ground in the import and export industry, focusing on innovative products in construction and hospitality. Today's insights into AI's role in streamlining operations and enhancing lead generation have been particularly impactful, reinforcing the importance of technology in expanding our reach."

Fadi Hachicho, Managing Director for Highlander Adventures-UAE, CEO for Adventurati Outdoor and the Managing Partner for Summit X Tourism and Consultancy, said: "The insights from the session are invaluable for anyone in the niche adventure tourism sector. Learning how to effectively target different audiences and tailor our marketing strategies accordingly is essential. The knowledge shared here helps us refine our approach to meet the unique demands of adventure enthusiasts across different regions."

RAKEZ is committed to fostering the growth of startups and SMEs through business education while offering networking opportunities to ensure its business community can stay ahead of the curve. (ANI/WAM)

