Ranbir Kapoor expresses his respect for South Indian cinema

Chennai, Nov 26 As the ‘Animal’ team is in Chennai, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor expressed his deep respect for South Indian cinema, citing his respect for superstars such as Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan, and Ajith.

The clip that has gone viral on social media saw Ranbir talking about Southern cinema, as well as both its craze among fans and how inspiring it is to watch these stars make dramatic entries and action scenes.

He said: “Looking at the craze for the heroes and the heroines, I think it is very inspiring to watch. As an actor you aspire for that, and when you see Rajini sir’s entry, or Thalapathy Vijay, or all the great stars like Kamal Haasan sir, or Ajith sir. You see that their audience, their fans just love them so much, and I believe that is just very inspiring to watch.”

Bobby Deol talking about the action scenes in the film said: “If you watch the film you will be amazed. The action scenes in the film are so well choreographed, there are no special effects used. It is just very raw and gritty, it is absolutely brutal. Just two animals going at it.”

Ranbir talking about the film said: “This movie is basically about an obsessive love. No kind of obsession is ever healthy and this is what it is about. The character is just someone who is deeply obsessed with his father’s love, he craves for it. There are also childhood scars which shape him, later turning him into what he is.”

Directed and written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, among others. It will hit theatres on December 1.

