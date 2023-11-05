Ranbir Kapoor joins Arijit Singh on stage, treat fans to ‘Channa Mereya’

Mumbai, Nov 5 Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and playback singer Arijit Singh, who are known for delivering steady chartbusters as actor-singer duo, recently bowed down to each other at Arijit’s recent gig in Chandigarh. Ranbir also sang along with Arijit to their runaway hit ‘Channa Mereya’ from the 2016 Karan Johar directorial ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ on the stage.

Ranbir and Arijit have given some memorable songs like ‘Sooraj Dooba Hai’, ‘Kabira Encore’, ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’, ‘Dilliwaali Girlfriend’, ‘Kesariya’ and others.

While Arijit treated the fans with the live version of 'Satranga' from Ranbir’s upcoming film ‘Animal’ at Chandigarh, the unexpected sight of Ranbir Kapoor joining him set the stage on fire.It was a magical and historic moment, marking not only the first live performance of 'Satranga' by Arijit but also the first time the two shared the stage.

Meanwhile, ‘Animal’ which is set to clash with the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sam Bahadur’ on December 1 in cinemas, also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

‘Animal’ is presented by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ‘Kabir Singh’ fame, and is in the crime drama genre.

