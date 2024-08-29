Range Rover Falls into River in Philadelphia After Couple Accidentally Hits Gear Stick During Intimate Moment (Watch Video)

Fantasies are great, but sometimes making them a reality can led you to tragic accidents, which happened with a Philadelphian couple who were hooking up in a Range Rover car and accidentally hit the gear stick and placed it in reverse, because of which the car plunged into the Philadelphia River while they were having sex in the backseat.

The couple were getting intimate in the backseat of a 2020 Range Rover around 4:15 am (local time) on Wednesday (Aug 28) near the Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park when one of their limbs bumped into the gear stick of the SUV, stated the police while speaking to NBC10.

HAPPENING NOW: Crews pull a Range Rover from the Schuylkill River. Police tell me a couple was being intimate inside the car early this morning when they accidentally shifted the car into drive, causing it to roll into the river. @phl17pic.twitter.com/Kh6YDyYiZ8 — Alyssa Cristelli (@AlyssaCristelli) August 28, 2024

Seconds later, the car rolled off the edge and fell into the river. Fortunately, the couple managed to jump out before it sank. Although they had to swim awkwardly back to shore, neither was injured. The car's headlights created an eerie green glow on the water until the fire department arrived. Police suggested to NBC10 that the couple might have been "getting busy" when the incident happened.

Officials recovered the submerged Range Rover from the river around 9 am local time. Photos showed the SUV completely underwater near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge, and law enforcement confirmed that the couple would not face any charges.

Recently, Romanian authorities seized luxury cars from Andrew Tate's home. Just weeks earlier, another car had driven into the Schuylkill River, as reported by Fox 29. A witness saw a four-door sedan suddenly stop and plunge into the river, but no one was found inside, even though all the doors were locked. The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating this incident.