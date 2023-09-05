Rani Mukerji remembers her teachers, says she tried to emulate them in ‘Hichki’

Mumbai, Sep 5 Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji played the role of a sensitive and visionary teacher, Naina Mathur in her 2018 hit ‘Hichki’.

Remembering her own mentors on Teacher’s Day, she said that her teachers were instrumental in shaping her career, and as such she tried to emulate them in ‘Hichki’.

Detailing the impact, her teachers had on her life, the actress said: “Teachers and mentors have played a very important role in my life. Thankfully, I was blessed to have found teachers who guided me and shaped my foundation as a child for the person that I have become today. I cannot thank them enough because they are the most important people for a child outside their home.”

As such, Rani Mukerji was excited to play the role of a teacher herself, and said: “So, when I got the opportunity to play a teacher in 'Hichki', I was thrilled. I tried to emulate the kind-hearted, noble teachers that I had interacted with as a child because I have a lot of fond memories of them. My teachers made me dream big, told me that nothing was impossible to achieve if we put our head down and work hard to realise that dream."

Talking about her role in ‘Hichki’, Rani Mukerji said that it paved the way for her to become a better human being, drawing parallels with her acclaimed film ‘Black’.

She said: “Like ‘Black’, ‘Hichki’ was a life-changing film for me. I think it made me a better human being, someone who was more aware of the needs of others. I had to find everything that was unfiltered, pure, uninhibited within me to bring Naina Mathur to life.”

Describing her character in the film, she said: “We have had some really good teachers on screen but Naina is very special because she had to overcome her own limitations without becoming caustic about the world and the harshness she faced from people."

“She showed everyone that you are never limited by who you are but you have the power to change the world with your abilities because we all are exceptional human beings. We just need to tap into that belief," the actress added.

