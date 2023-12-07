Rappers Dino James, GD 47’s ‘11:11’ showcases their journeys, struggles

Mumbai, Dec 7 Rappers Dino James and GD 47 have released their latest debut collaborative single, ‘11:11’. The track presents a compelling narrative that weaves together their journeys. The single delves into their humble beginnings and reflects on their struggles.

The track opens with GD 47's hard-hitting bars, Dino James follows up with aggressive verses that assert his unwavering position at the top of the rap game. The mentor-protege dynamic is palpable as Dino James mentored GD 47 in hip-hop reality show ‘MTV Hustle’.

Talking about the song and the collaboration, Dino James said: “My heart fills with immense joy collaborating with GD 47 for this track. I have literally seen him evolve in front of me and being unstoppable. It was a great experience working on this insanely powerful track, I am sure people are going to love this collaboration.”

Sharing his excitement of working with his MTV Hustle Mentor, GD 47 shared: “Dino James is one of the most iconic rappers India has and first being his mentee and now collaborating with him is the best thing that can happen to an artist. He has been a great mentor in my journey and even a great co-artist. The making of the song was so smooth and was a learning experience in itself. Eagerly looking forward to listeners’ reaction to ‘11:11’.”

The track has been released under the label of DefJam India.

