Recognise hard work, dedication that Sunak brought to his leadership: Starmer

London, July 5 In his first speech as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer on Friday hailed his immediate predecessor Rishi Sunak, saying that the Labour Party recognises the dedication and hard work he brought to his leadership.

"I want to thank outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. His achievements as the first British Asian Prime Minister of our country, the extra effort that would have been required should not be underestimated by anyone," Starmer said at Downing Street after meeting King Charles at Buckingham Palace and formally being invited to form the next government.

The Starmer-led Labour Party had secured 412 seats till Friday evening, India time, recording a resounding win and ending the 14-year governance of the Conservative Party.

The 61-year-old Labour Party leader, who became Britain's 58th Prime Minister, promised to bring in change, saying it is high time to deliver results.

"Now our country has voted decisively for change and a return of politics to public service... Country first, party second... Politics can be a force for good. We will show that," he declared.

Starmer also promised to "rebuild" the country's "infrastructure of opportunity... brick by brick" while maintaining that changing a country is "not like flicking a switch" and it will take a while even though the work begins immediately.

Earlier, Sunak not only resigned as the UK Prime Minister but also confirmed that he will be stepping down as the Conservative leader once the formal arrangements for choosing his successor were in place.

"I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change. And, yours is the only judgment that matters," said Sunak in a short speech delivered in front of the PM's office in Downing Street.

"I have heard your anger, your disappointment and I take responsibility for this loss. To all the Conservative candidates and campaigners who worked tirelessly, but without success, I'm sorry that we could not deliver what your efforts deserved," he added.

Accepting responsibility for the Tories' loss, Sunak apologised to voters for the party's shocking performance but added that the UK was "more prosperous, fairer and resilient than in 2010" during the 14 years of Conservatives’ Governance.

"When I first stood here as your Prime Minister, I told you the most important task that I had was to return stability to our economy. Inflation is back to target, mortgage rates are falling and growth has returned. We have enhanced our standing in the world," he said.

"This is a difficult day, but I leave this job honoured to have been Prime Minister of the best country in the world," Sunak mentioned before he and his wife Akshata Murty left for Buckingham Palace, where the outgoing PM formally submitted his resignation to King Charles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor