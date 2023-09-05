"Recognise Tibet as an occupied nation": Tibetan delegation appeals Indian Govt in Srinagar 

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 5 : Concurring with the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s ongoing advocacy tour in Jammu and Kashmir, the delegation consisting of parliamentarians Dawa Tsering, Yeshi Dolma, and Tenpa Yarphel continued their Tibet advocacy campaign in Srinagar.

In a press conference held in Srinagar, the delegation urged the Indian government to recognise Tibet as an occupied nation with its own independent and sovereign past, backed by historical evidence on Tuesday.

During the conference, the Tibetan lawmakers advocated support for the just cause of Tibet and presented the ten-point appeal letter from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

In a list of ten proposed appeals to the Government of India, the delegation urged, “Recognize Tibet as an occupied nation with its own independent and sovereign past, backed by historical evidence.”

The delegation also appealed to abstain from endorsing China’s false narrative of labelling Tibetans as a minority.

The pointers included, “Pressure China to ensure access to independent human rights organizations to monitor and report on the human rights situation, and likewise extend standing invitations to UN Special Rapporteurs, in particular those focusing on freedoms of opinion and expression, peaceful assembly and association, and human rights defenders, facilitating their visits to Tibet as soon as possible”, said the release from Tibetan parliament-in-Exile.

The delegation also appealed to urge the People's Republic of China to unconditionally release all Tibetan political prisoners including Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, whose whereabouts and well-being have remained unknown since 17 May 1995.

It Called on the People's Republic of China to re-engage in substantive dialogue with the representatives of His Holiness the Dalai Lama without preconditions to resolve the Tibet- China conflict through the Middle Way Policy of seeking genuine and meaningful autonomy within the framework of the PRC's constitution.

The statement delegation said, “Establish a national legislative framework to tackle China's networked authoritarianism and disinformation campaign which causes public mistrust in democratic institutions, political polarization, and threatens regional and global geopolitical stability and peace.”

The delegation underscored the need to expand bilateral ties between India and Tibet.

They added, “Expand and deepen your official and diplomatic engagements with the Central Tibetan Administration-which is the continuation of the former government of independent Tibet in Lhasa-as the legitimate representative of the Tibetan people.”

On 4th September, the Tibetan MPs delegation called on Taj Mohiuddin, four times Minister and former MLA; Showkat Bhath, President of Congress J-K; Jibran Dar, Youth Leader of Aam Aadmi Party J-K; G.M Shaheen, President of JDU J-K; and Tarig Ahmad, Village Sarpanch; and Tapper Abdul Natalie, Social Worker in Pattan, informed press release Tibetan parliament official site.

The Tibetan MPs also paid a visit to Srinagar’s Tibetan Public School, a school of the Tibetan Muslim community, and interacted with the teachers and students there.

They were also presented with a Tibetan ceremonial scarf (Khata), and TPiE documents outlining the issue of Tibet.

