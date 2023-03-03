Reliance to invest in 10 gigawatts of renewable solar energy in Andhra: Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi, March 3 Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), announced on Friday several new investment initiatives in Andhra Pradesh including 10 gigawatts of renewable solar energy in the state.

"I would like to assure you that Reliance will continue to be an unflinching partner to the people and the Government of Andhra Pradesh in your state's all-around accelerated progress," Ambani said at the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Vishakhapatnam.

Reliance has been among the first corporates to believe in the stupendous economic potential of Andhra Pradesh, Ambani said.

"It is here that our Oil & Gas Exploration team found gas in 2002. We have invested over a 1,50,000 crores in our KG-D6 assets, developing and supporting gas pipeline. Today, the natural gas produced by Reliance at the KG-D6 basin is fuelling India's clean energy transition and will contribute to nearly 30% of India's gas production," he said.

"This is just an example of how important Andhra is to the India story... And how deeply Reliance is invested in the Andhra story. We are creating the largest and the best digital network footprint in the state by investing over 40,000 crore.

"Our 4G network covers 98 per cent of Andhra Pradesh's population, including those living in the remotest corners of the state," Ambani said.

The rollout of Jio's True 5G will be completed before the end of 2023 throughout India, including your state of Andhra Pradesh.

Jio's True 5G, will trigger a new wave of digital revolution in Andhra Pradesh, benefiting every sector of the economy.

This will also create large-scale business and employment opportunities for the people of Andhra Pradesh, Ambani said.

Reliance Retail has catalysed a retail revolution in Andhra Pradesh, Ambani said. It has partnered with more than 1.2 lakh kirana merchants across 6,000 villages of Andhra Pradesh, equipping them with tools needed to thrive and succeed in the digital age.

Through its presence, Reliance Retail has created over 20,000 direct jobs and a large number of indirect jobs in Andhra Pradesh.

"Reliance Retail will source significantly more agri and agro-based products and manufactured goods from Andhra Pradesh for sale all over India. Apart from increasing the income of farmers, artisans and others, this will directly create over 50,000 livelihood opportunities in the state," Ambani added.

The Reliance Foundation is working with great passion and vigour in the areas of education, healthcare and rural transformation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor