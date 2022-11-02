Religious leaders call for global peace at the first-ever R20 summit

Ahead of the upcoming G20 conference in Bali, the group of Religion Forum (R20) opened up to religious leaders of all faiths here in Bali, Indonesia.

In an effort to ensure that religion works together in solving world problems for a peaceful and cooperative world, leaders of all faiths attended the event to join global efforts to solve global humanitarian problems, including poverty, COVID-19 and the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war.

Yahya Cholil Staquf, chairman of the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Indonesia's largest Islamic organization, who initiated the R20 forum together with Saudi Arabia-based Rabithah Alam Islami (the Muslim World League) welcomed the guests from all over the world and called R20 as an initiative with the sincere intention of infusing geopolitical and economic power structures with moral and spiritual values so that humanity can pursue effective solutions to its many crises.

Calling Indonesia a 'diverse' country, Indonesian President Joko Widodo in a video message at the R20 summit said that 'mutual cooperation' is the pride of Indonesia and we must work together to solve world problems.

"Indonesia is a diverse country in terms of ethnicity and religion with over 275 million people, 714 tribes, and more than 1,100 languages that embrace 6 different religions. Even though Indonesia is extremely diverse, it is united by the ideology of Pancasila and the national motto of "Unity in Diversity." Religious leaders struggled to secure Indonesia's independence and continue to ensure the nation's success. Mutual cooperation is the pride of Indonesia. Your presence makes us very proud. Indonesia wants to learn from you. We are also ready to share knowledge and experience. We must work together in solving world problems for a peaceful and cooperative world to pass goodness to future generations", he said.

Addressing the summit further, Swami Sri Govinda Dev Giri Maharaj of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, India praised the Forum for providing a multi-religious platform for solving problems created in the name of religion and allowing religions to serve their proper function as a source of solutions for humanity's problems.

"God believes in the equilibrium and balance of nature and society. This balance is called yoga. We come here to the R20 today to practice yoga and to balance the religious power of the world. To balance the emotional world with our own cooperation. And for that, we should say thanks together. Not only in a place like R20 but in our personal and social lives where we are. If we come together in our places this will create a new world... This is not only a prayer or expectation, it is a mission for us all. Let us take it upon our shoulders," said Swami Sri Govinda.

R20 is part of a series of G20 events initiated under Indonesia's G20 Presidency. It is being held from 2-3 November this year for the 'first time ever' in Bali, Indonesia to mobilize global leaders to help ensure that religion functions as a genuine and dynamic source of solutions, rather than problems, in the 21st century.

India will assume the Presidency of the Group of Twenty (or G20) for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

