Remains of deceased hostage arrive in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 14 (ANI/TPS): The coffin containing the remains of a deceased Israeli hostage that was handed over to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) by the Red Cross recently crossed the border into Israel and is making its way to the National Centre for Forensic Medicine, where the identification process will be carried out.

IDF representatives are accompanying the family members of the deceased. (ANI/TPS)

