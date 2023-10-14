Remarkable Emirati Women summit to take place October 18 in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 14 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (the Mother of the Nation), the Remarkable Emirati Women summit will take place on October 18, 2023 at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi to showcase the exceptional achievements and capabilities of Emirati women.

The event will be organised by PureHealth in collaboration with the General Women's Union and the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood, with the participation of women leaders including senior government officials.

The summit will welcome more than 500 attendees and aims to inspire and empower the next generation of Emirati women by showcasing success stories from a group of female pioneers working in various sectors. The event will also feature engaging discussions and activities designed to encourage attendees to discover their full potential. The summit represents PureHealth's latest initiative supporting the empowerment of Emirati women, aligning with the group's strategic commitment to developing national talent.

Shaista Asif, Co-Founder and Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, said, "As we unite under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, PureHealth is truly honoured to host the inaugural edition of the Remarkable Emirati Women summit. This platform embodies our unwavering commitment to recognising the remarkable potential and capabilities of Emirati women and fuelling the aspirations of the next generation.

"The summit is more than an event; it is a call to unlock the boundless potential within Emirati women. We are looking forward to gathering with leading visionaries to sculpt a future where aspirations know no limits. Guided by Her Highness's inspiring leadership, we are committed to fostering an environment where the remarkable contributions of Emirati women continue to illuminate our nation's path."

The summit will feature a programme filled with dialogue sessions, discussions, and keynote speeches. There will also be various interactive activities including a pledge wall, an awareness corner, an exhibition showcasing Emirati women entrepreneurs, a registration office for training, a tribute exhibition and a house of mirrors.

Emirati women are critical to the UAE's success across fields including sustainability, technology, healthcare, and education, among others. Data shows that 25,000 Emirati businesswomen run projects worth more than AED 60 billion and occupy 15 percent of the positions on the boards of chambers of commerce and industry nationwide. In Abu Dhabi alone, Emirati women represent more than 69 percent of the total Emiratis working in the healthcare sector.

PureHealth has achieved significant milestones in supporting the national agenda by enhancing the role of Emirati women. The group comprises more than 3,675 Emirati women in various specialities. PureHealth operates the Emirati Development Centre overseeing its ambitious vision of preparing 1,000 future Emirati leaders in the coming years.

The Emirati Development Centre is a vital initiative aiming to develop and nurture Emirati talent within the group. The centre focuses on enhancing the leadership skills and capabilities of Emirati employees, aligning with PureHealth's ongoing commitment to supporting national goals and the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030. The centre also provides tailored educational and developmental opportunities to empower Emirati professionals, preparing them to assume pivotal roles in the healthcare sector. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor