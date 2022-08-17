Renewable Energy India: REC showcases its new Alpha Pure-R solar panel

Mumbai, Aug 17 REC Group, an international pioneering solar energy company headquartered in Norway, and its new parent company, Reliance Industries Limited, are putting on a compelling show at Renewable Energy India (REI) from 28 to 30 September.

REC is exhibiting its new Alpha Pure-R solar panel, just one year after launching the 2022 Intersolar Award winner, REC Alpha Pure. Demonstrating its commitment to supply its many customers with innovative solar products, REC has doubled its Alpha HJT production capacity in Singapore for the new solar panel. Together with Reliance, a Fortune Global 500 corporation, the companies are also recruiting in a significant way talent for their new Solar Giga factory in Jamnagar, India.

Marking a return to full strength this year, REI India's premier B2B expo for the renewable energy sector expects to welcome over 40,000 trade visitors to its 2022 edition in Greater Noida just outside Delhi.

To stand out among the 700-plus exhibitors, REC is planning a big show with a high-caliber local and international team.

REC is exhibiting its latest innovations, including the new Alpha Pure-R premium solar panel, which was unveiled at Intersolar Europe in May.

REC CEO Jan Enno Bicker outlines the highlights: "The REC Alpha Pure-R hits the sweet spot in terms of its power output, size, weight, and handling. With its high-power density innovations, the new panel follows the lead-free and RoHS compliant REC Alpha Pure Series. We are proud to report that the REC Alpha Pure won the prestigious Intersolar Award 2022 so the new REC Alpha Pure-R builds on a great heritage!"

Featuring heterojunction (HJT) cells in the large G12 format in a patented panel design, the REC Alpha Pure-R delivers power output of up to 430 Wp, while keeping the module under two square meters in area. This makes the new product ideal for residential installations where space is limited.

The REC Alpha Pure-R goes into production in August 2022 at REC's new production lines in Singapore, where REC is doubling its Alpha HJT product line capacity from 600 MW to 1.2 GW.

As India's largest private company with revenues of $104.6 billion, Reliance is building on over 5,000 acres a new Solar Giga factory, the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex, in Jamnagar, India.

It will be one of the largest integrated renewable energy manufacturing facility in the world, and will embrace high-power solar panels based on advanced technology, storage, electrolyser, e-mobility, R&D and basic raw materials.

The new Solar Giga Factory in Jamnagar takes Reliance and REC a step closer to bridging the green energy divide in India and around the world, helping to fulfil REC's and Reliance's declared aim of empowering people worldwide through clean solar energy.

It's an ambitious goal and REC is seeking talented individuals to help make things happen, as Jan Enno Bicker explains: "We have huge expansion plans in the region, and we are looking for new talents to join Jamnagar's Solar Giga Factory and our Centre for Excellence in Singapore. As we care about people and environment, we are looking for new team members who are passionate about creating a cleaner planet for a secure future with us!"

