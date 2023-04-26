Residents of J-K investing in Pakistan amid economic crisis: Report

Jammu & Kashmir [India], April 26 : People of Jammu-Kashmir have made investments of billions of rupees in big cities of Pakistan such as Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and others, Pakistan vernacular media Siasat reported, adding that this investment is being made at a time when Pakistan's economy is in complete disarray and top-level citizens of Pakistan are not ready to invest in the country.

There is a fear of death everywhere in Pakistan and no one knows who would be killed where and when, there is no guarantee of life, the report stated.

In such a situation, Kashmiris are making investments in Pakistan with the help of the Kashmiri community in the country. But, small investors from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan do not even get a house to stay in Pakistan, the report stated.

There are lots of scams and investors are losing money as the mafia is very powerful, the report noted, adding that dozens of Kashmiri investors have been killed by consolidated groups in the past month but neither Pakist nor Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK authorities are taking any notice of these crimes.

Now it is advisable that if the investors from PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Jammu Kashmir want to save their money and lives, they should invest at local levels such as the entire Kashmir diaspora, the report stated.

If a person like Azam Khan, who was a member of the Jammu Kashmir Council having done investments in trillions, is killed in broad daylight in Pakistan, then how would normal investors summon the courage to fight against this mafia, the vernacular media reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor