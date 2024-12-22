Residents of PoGB stage protest against prolonged power outages

Gilgit [PoGB], December 22 : Residents of the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan took to the streets to protest against the ongoing power outages, which have left the region without electricity for several days.

Markhor Times reported that women also voiced their frustration over the prolonged electricity shortages, with many blocking the Ghazar Highway to prevent traffic flow.

The protestors were seen chanting strong slogans against the local Electricity Department, accusing it of neglecting the region's power needs. Demonstrators expressed their anger over the disruption to daily life, highlighting the severe impact of the power outages on both residential and commercial activities, as reported by Markhor Times.

One of the residents expressed his grief about the situation, saying, "Gilgit has not received electricity for the past five days. We have educated and qualified people living here. They prioritize electricity for special lines, while we are left in the dark. This is exactly what is happening in Karachi with their load-shedding problems. We have a right to electricity, and this negligence must stop."

The ongoing power crisis has sparked widespread anger across the region, with residents accusing the Electricity Department of favouritism and poor management. Local leaders have joined in the protests, calling for immediate action to resolve the power supply issues that have been plaguing the region for weeks.

The protesters vowed to continue their demonstrations until the government and relevant authorities address the problem. As the power shortages continue to affect daily life, many fear that without swift intervention, the situation could worsen, leading to further unrest in the region.

Recently, Skardu TV reported that PoGB is facing a severe electricity shortage, with residents receiving just 2-3 hours of power daily. Due to this and the high cost of LPG gas connections, many are forced to burn harmful materials to stay warm. This has led to severe air pollution in the region.

