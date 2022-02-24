Residents protest in Islamabad over hike in petrol prices

New Delhi/Islamabad Feb 24 Beset by the massive hike in the prices of petroleum products and diesel, the residents of Islamabad held a protest under the banner of Jamaat-e-Islami, seeking a rollback of the prices and the resignation of the Pakistani leadership in the eventuality of the failure to do so.

Addressing the media, Mohammed Kashif Chaudhary, a local resident, said the protest was being held in the whole country on the call given by Siraj-ul-Haq, the ‘ameer' (leader) of Jamaat-e-Islami, against the oppressive hike in the prices of petroleum products and the brazenness of the leaders in the houses.

"At a time when in the global market the prices of petroleum products were being reduced, the prices of petroleum products were hiked by Rs 12 per liter, while diesel prices were also raised in the dark of the night. Prior to that, electricity rates were hiked in the name of SMP," he said.

He urged the country's leaders to resign if they cannot offer any relief to the nation. Stating that inflation had affected every area of the lives of the masses.

Jameel Khokhar, another resident, said it was time to throw out the leaders, who despoiled the country by hiking the prices of essential commodities.

"People should come out on the streets and protest against such leaders. If the recently hiked petroleum prices are not controlled then we shall gather the people together and hold a bigger protest so that this decision is withdrawn," he said.

