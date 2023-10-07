Retirement age of GST Appellate Tribunal chief, members raised

New Delhi, Oct 7 The GST Council at its meeting held on Saturday recommended an increase in the retirement age of the president and members of the GST Appellate Tribunal.

Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman announced at a press conference that the age of retirement for the president of the appellate tribunal had been raised from 67 years to 70 years while that of the members had been raised from 65 years to 67 years.

She said that an advocate would have to have a minimum experience of 10 years to be eligible for appointment as a judicial member of the tribunal.

The GST Council also took a decision to recommend an extension in the last date for filing an appeal by industry against a GST order to January 31, 2024.

The step has been taken as a pro-industry measure because assessment orders were also delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Revenue Secretary said.

