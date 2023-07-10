Ridhima Pandit of 'Bigg Boss OTT' confirms she's is in dating mode

Mumbai, July 10 Ridhima Pandit, reality TV star who became briefly famous when she was lip-kissed by Neha Bhasin in the last season of 'Bigg Boss OTT', has broken her silence on her private life and said she is dating 'someone'.

In the news recently for being among those Bollywood personalities who have frozen their eggs for later use, Ridhima went out of circulation a few years ago after she broke up with Eshaan Roshan, son of music composer Rajesh Roshan, and Hrithik's cousin.

Now, it looks like she has got someone in her life and was recently spotted outside a salon, getting much-needed TLC before heading out for a date.

Talking to the media, Ridhima said: "I am going out on a date, but I am not going to tell you where and with whom."

After becoming an instant sensation as the humanoid daughter-in-law in 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant', Ridhima appeared in reality shows such as 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9', 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' and 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Ridhima said she is not following 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' at the moment, though she looks forward to seeing Pooja Bhatt on it.

"I'd thought Pooja Bhatt would be my favorite, but unfortunately, I haven't had the time to watch the show," she said. "I wonder what she is like, I think I will watch the show for Pooja Bhatt."

