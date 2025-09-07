Rights groups denounce shutdowns in Balochistan, call access to internet 'basic human right'

Quetta, Sep 7 People of Balochistan, for the third time within a month, faced an internet blackout, a trend that has sparked criticism from rights groups, who say the ban is akin to denying "basic human rights".

Rights group Amnesty International has denounced the move, saying that "blanket shutdowns significantly curtail the right to information, freedom of expression, movement and peaceful assembly." An activist from Balochistan has termed access to the internet a "basic human right" and said that the authorities' motive behind the decision was to stop information from reaching the rest of Pakistan and the world

Pakistani authorities announced the suspension of 3G and 4G mobile internet services in Balochistan from 5 p.m. on September 5 until 9 p.m. on September 6, citing a "law and order situation and existing threat alerts," The Balochistan Post reported. The order said the internet shutdown was needed due to the prevailing law and order situation and religious processions.

Slamming Pakistani authorities over the internet shutdown in Balochistan on September 5, Amnesty International stated, "PAKISTAN: Authorities have announced the shutdown of mobile internet services in Balochistan province for 6 September (tomorrow) again, citing 'law and order situation and existing threat alerts', after the services were shut down for most of August on similar pretexts. Mobile internet is the only way to access the internet for many people in the province, and blanket shutdowns significantly curtail the right to information, freedom of expression, movement and peaceful assembly. An activist in Balochistan shares her perspective on how frequent internet shutdowns have been used as a tool to suppress protests and speech in the province."

Yusra, an activist and political organiser from Balochistan, has shared her experience of doing her work and daily life without the internet, according to the statement shared by Amnesty International. The activist raised questions over authorities citing security reasons for the internet shutdown in Balochistan.

The activist stated, "These shutdowns have become so common that we now expect them. Even when my fellow organisers and I go to different towns and cities for smaller events or meetings, the internet is often shut down as soon as we arrive. They say the internet has been shut down for security reasons, but whose security? We don’t feel safer knowing we can’t get in touch with our families or when we can’t access information like the rest of the country."

"The real reason behind shutting down the internet is to stop information from reaching the rest of Pakistan and the world. A few months ago, we organised an online seminar to talk about the human rights situation in Balochistan, but two hours before our event, the internet in Quetta city (the provincial capital of Balochistan) was shut down. We were forced to cancel the event. In today’s day and age, our entire lives are entangled with the internet. What about the home-run food business run by a woman in Quetta? She can no longer take orders or coordinate deliveries. What of students who have to submit assignments online? They can’t meet their deadlines," the activist added.

The activist recalled how Pakistani authorities announced an internet shutdown in Balochistan on August 6, citing security as the reason for cutting off a population of more than 14 million from the most accessible way to connect to the internet. The activist said, "These shutdowns impact daily life, as well as protests and assemblies that are common in the province."

Fifteen days after the August 6 announcement, the Balochistan High Court ordered the government to restore mobile internet in the province. Despite the court's order, Pakistani authorities announced another mobile internet shutdown after activists had planned to hold protests to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearance on August 30.

The activist said, "Moving forward, I want to see an end to the wider crackdown on human rights in Balochistan. Access to the internet is a basic human right, especially in a place like Balochistan that has been neglected for so long. If the government wants to suspend the internet for security reasons, it must establish first that network shutdowns are effective and proportionate. They must also ensure that our daily lives are not disrupted in doing so."

