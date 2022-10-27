Rishi Sunak to increase number of buisness visas for Indian nationals?

Rishi Sunak's start as UK Prime Minister has started on a sticky wicket. According to a Bloomberg report, Sunak-led new government in the United Kingdom is holding talks with India to increase the number of business visas granted to Indian nationals.. The talks are part of a potential trade deal. However, the stance of the new UK government may cause friction in Sunak's top team.

Earlier in the day, Trade Minister Greg Hands told the House of Commons that "active negotiations" are taking over business visas. Hands further added that talks are complete on the majority of the deal.The UK trade minister stated that an agreement with India would benefit exporters as they could reach out to a billion consumers. However, Home Secretary Suella Bravermen recently expressed concerns over loosening visa arrangements.

Barverman is a hardline Brexiteer. She appeared to have opposed a more generous visa policy in an interview with the Spectator. "I do have some reservations. Look at migration in this country -- the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants," the UK Home Secretary said in the interview as reported by Bloomberg. Braverman also said that she had concerns about having open migration policy with India.