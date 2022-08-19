Rishi Sunak Visits Temple On Janmashtami With Wife

British prime ministerial hopeful Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, on Thursday visited a temple on the occasion of Janmashtami, which marks the birthday of Lord Krishna.

Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday,” Sunak said in a tweet, with which he attached an image of the couple offering their prayers at the ISKCON temple in Watford.

Meanwhile, according to a latest survey, Sunak is trailing fellow Tories member and UK foreign secretary Liz Truss by 32 points (28% vs 60%) in the race to become the island's 78th premier. On September 5, the Conservative Party will announce its next leader, who will succeed Boris Johnson in the position, as well as the prime minister